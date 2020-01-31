Anastasiades, Akinci to meet on Monday for coronavirus cooperation

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci will meet next Monday to discuss possible ways of cooperation to protect the Cyprus population from the coronavirus.

According to a press release issued by the Presidency, Anastasiades and Akinci talked over the phone earlier on Friday and agreed to meet, ahead of a scheduled meeting of the bicommunal technical committee on culture at Ledra Palace - in the UN-controlled buffer zone.



They also agreed to convene the bicommunal technical committee on health issues.

On Friday, reports emerged signalling a possible incident of coronavirus in Cyprus, but these were quickly refuted by the Health Ministry.

Late Thursday night, the World Health Organisation declared coronavirus a global health emergency.

The emergency was accompanied by recommendations to all countries trying to prevent or reduce cross-border spread of the virus, calling on them to avoid exaggerating or taking unnecessary measures against trade and travel.

At least 213 people in the China have died from the virus, mostly in Hubei, with almost 10,000 cases nationally.

[Kathimerini Cyprus]