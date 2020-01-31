Testifying on Friday in the probe of the alleged bribery scandal implicating Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis, Greek politicians and doctors, deputy prosecutor Ioannis Angelis alleged that there was an organized plan to jail three politicians, including former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, on the eve of national elections last year.

Angelis told Supreme Court deputy prosecutor Evangelos Zaharis the other two politicians were current Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis and Movement for Change lawmaker Andreas Loverdos. Both had served as health ministers.

Angelis, who is among witnesses that have claimed there was political interference in the case, said that he discussed the plan with former Supreme Court Prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou and the General Inspector of Public Administration Maria Papaspyrou.

Due to the gravity of his claims, his testimony was sent by by the Deputy Supreme Court prosecutor to Parliament so that it is included in the House's ongoing probe into alleged interference in the case by former alternate justice minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos.