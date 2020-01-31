The Barber of Seville | Athens | February 1

The Friends of Music's Camerata chamber orchestra, conducted by George Petrou, will perform Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” in concert form at the Athens Concert Hall. The opera's music and songs were first performed by the ensemble in 2018, to concert-goers' delight . This production includes Count Almaviva’s famous aria ‘Cessa di piu resistere,’ which is often omitted due to its difficulty. Figaro is performed by German Olvera, Count Almaviva by Mark Milhofer and Rosina by Mary-Ellen Nesi. The performance, which is in its original Italian with Greek subtitles, begins at 8.30 p.m. and tickets range from 12 to 35 euros. For reservations visit www.megaron.gr or call the box office at 210.728.2333.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2000