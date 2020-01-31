Lara Fabian Cancellation | Athens | February 1

Lara Fabian’s concert scheduled to take place at the Olympic Stadium (OAKA) Indoor Arena in Maroussi, northern Athens, on February 1 has been canceled due to “unexpected developments related to the scheduling of the tour.” This is a double disappointment for fans of the Belgian lyric soprano, as the concert had already previously been moved from December 12 to February 1. Fabian promises to come back to Greece very soon. Refunds for tickets bought online via highpriority.gr and ticketmaster.gr will be issued automatically to the purchasing account within 10 days. For more information, call the Ticketmaster call center at 210.893.811. Those who purchased tickets at other selling points must contact them before February 29 for a refund.