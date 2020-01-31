Stojan Donef | Athens | To February 2

Bulgarian painter Stojan Donef presents his latest exhibition, “Journey 1990-2020,” in the form of a retrospective at the Evripides Art Gallery. Since 1991, Donef has been living and working in Greece, dividing his time between Athens and the mountain village of Vytina in Arcadia. His paintings, which edge on surrealism and are inspired by the poetry of C.P. Cavafy, focus on the evolution of the relationship between content and shape. Entrance to the exhibition is free. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8.30 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Evripides Art Gallery, 10 Iraklitou & Skoufa, tel 210.361.5909