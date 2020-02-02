US Embassy supports  2020 STEM Stars Greece

The US Embassy in Athens, in partnership with SciCo, has announced that the 100mentors network will be joining STEM Stars Greece, adding their skills-building expertise to this initiative, and that they have therefore extended the deadline for Greek students to apply for this prestigious program.



In December, the embassy announced the launch of the STEM Stars Greece competition with the aim of supporting, highlighting and rewarding students with a special inclination toward science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM).



Participation in the competition is free.



Participants must be school pupils aged between 14 and 18.



All projects must be submitted online by February 28.



The final list of qualifying students will be announced in March.



The grand finale will take place at the Athens Science Festival, on April 1-5 at Technopolis in Gazi and will announce the first two participants / teams to win a place at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF).



The awards ceremony will take place in front of the festival audience.



For more information and the terms of participation, visit stemstarsgreece.athens-science-festival.gr.