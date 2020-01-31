Pompeo welcomes Greek church recognition of Ukrainian Church's autonomy

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday welcomed a decision by the Church of Greece and Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Alexandria and all Africa to recognize the autonomy of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, during a visit to Kiev.

“I was pleased by the recent decisions by the Greek and Alexandrian Orthodox Churches to recognize the Orthodox Church of Ukraine as a fellow autocephalous church,” he said, speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Russia should never stand in the way of the Ukrainian people’s fundamental right to exercise their religious freedom. The Ukrainians can count on American support in that regard.”

The Holy Synod of the Church of Greece recognized the autonomy of the Ukrainian church following a meeting in October 2019 and the Greek Orthodox Church of Alexandria did the same during a service he held in Egypt in November 2019.