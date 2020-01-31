Three Greeks quarantined in China's Hubei province

Three Greek nationals are in quarantine in the Chinese province of Hubei, according to diplomatic sources cited by state-run news agency ANA-MPA on Friday evening.

All three are in “good health and in constant communication” with the Greek embassy in Beijing, while the Foreign Ministry is coordinating with the relevant European authorities to repatriate them as soon as possible, the same sources said.

On Wednesday, the European Union announced it was dispatching two flights to evacuate at least 350 healthy European citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan as a deadly new flu spreads in the region.

The 28-nation union activated a disaster-response mechanism to organize the flights at the request of France.

The initial flights will only carry healthy EU citizens or those without symptoms of the virus, the European Commission said in a statement Tuesday and will mobilize further flights in the coming days.