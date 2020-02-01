Marita Paparizou | Athens | February 2

Greek contralto Marita Paparizou will be on stage at the Greek National Opera’s Alternative Stage at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in southern Athens on Sunday, February 2. The concert is titled “At the Wise King’s Court,” a reference to Spanish king Alfonso X of Castile, also known as Alfonso the Wise. Paparizou will perform songs from the Medieval, Renaissance and early Baroque periods, as well as pieces of eastern influence with Al-Andalus rhythms. The concert begins at 6 p.m. Admission is free, with priority vouchers. For more information, visit www.nationalopera.gr.

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, tel 216.809.1000