Tindersticks | Thessaloniki | February 13

Popular British alt rock act Tindersticks returns to Greece after a sold-out show in Athens last summer for a single concert at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall on Thursday, February 13. The band is touring Europe with its 11th album “No Treasure But Hope,” released in November 2019. Tindersticks’ first appearance in Greece was in 1995 and it has performed here 15 more times since then. The concert begins at 9.30 p.m. Ticket prices range from 30 to 50 euros. For bookings, visit www.viva.gr.

Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia, tel 2310.895.800