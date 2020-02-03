Jack Savoretti | Athens | March 21

British-Italian crooner Jack Savoretti visits Greece for a concert at the Iera Odos live venue in the center of Athens. Savoretti gained great popularity in Greece during 2019 thanks to his singles of that year, including “Candlelight” and “Love Is On The Line.” He has worked with singers such as Kylie Minogue and Mika and his sixth album, “Singing to Strangers,” was #1 in the UK Charts. The Athens concert begins at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 32 euros and are expected to sell out fast. For bookings visit www.viva.gr.

Iera Odos Live, 18 Iera Odos, tel 210.342.8272