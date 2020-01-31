ATHEX: January ends with bourse losing 0.6 pct

Concerns over the Chinese coronavirus have proven particularly contagious among stock markets, with Athinon Avenue suffering its fifth session of decline in as many days on Friday, for the first time in five months. Also, for the first time since August, the benchmark ended a month with losses, of 0.63 percent.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 910.90 points, shedding 1.12 percent from Thursday’s 921.21 points. On a weekly basis it declined 3.98 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.71 percent to 2,285.29 points and the banks index declined 0.78 percent.

Fourlis Holdings grew 1.97 percent, while Viohalco slumped 4.74 percent, Ellaktor conceded 4.68 percent, Motor Oil fell 4 percent, Hellenic Petroleum gave up 3.18 percent, Aegean Air dropped 3.12 percent and ADMIE Holdings decreased 2.53 percent.

In total 18 stocks posted gains, 91 reported losses and 21 stayed put.



Turnover amounted to 89.6 million euros, up from Thursday’s 59.3 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange eased 0.28 percent to close at 66.97 points.