The first English-language undergraduate course to be offered by a Greek state university, a four-year Classics program to start at the University of Athens in October, is attracting strong interest and the first few registrations have already been made, Kathimerini understands.

According to university officials, the greatest interest in the course – a BA in Archaeology, History and Literature of Ancient Greece – is expected to come from students in neighboring countries and from countries with significant Greek populations.

The new course was heralded in the fall by Education Minister Niki Kerameus, who last month explored the prospects for cooperation between Greek and American universities during a visit to the US.