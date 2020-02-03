The government's "road map" of 134 initiatives to be implemented within 2020 that was unveiled last Thursday is seen as a test for ministers in view of a possible cabinet reshuffle down the line.

Dubbed “Greece Forward,” the National Reform Plan codifies the key priorities of each ministry, with the ultimate goal of improving the daily life of citizens.

The difference with similar initiatives in the past is that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as well as the country's citizens, will have a complete picture of each ministry's course of action via political monitoring committees that will be convened once a month.



In addition, progress reports will be submitted to the cabinet every three months.

At the same time, the “Greece Ahead” initiative will be interconnected with two parallel procedures planned by the government.

First is the so-called Development Plan for the Greek economy that will link the policies to be adopted with the aims outlined in the medium-term fiscal stability program.

Second is the procedure related to the country's commitments under the enhanced surveillance program and planning for the new Partnership Agreement for the Development Framework, known in Greece as ESPA, for the 2021-2027 period.

Moreover, as part of the overall effort for a more inclusive government, Mitsotakis had mentioned at the World Economic Forum in Davos that he will include more women in his next cabinet when he proceeds with a government reshuffle.

However, his associates have noted an imminent reshuffle is not on the cards, despite the complications that have arisen due to recent remarks made by Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis regarding the upheaval in the Greek soccer league sparked by an amendment passed by Parliament that spared northern Greek club PAOK and Xanthi from relegation after they allegedly infringed the Super League's ownership rules.

Nonetheless, given the government's recent soccer woes, pundits opine that a mini-shakeup cannot be ruled out.