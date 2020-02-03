A new rail crossing safety seminar is to be taught at Greek schools after getting the green light from the Education Ministry.

The program, which has so far been voluntarily presented to 20,000 pupils in 120 schools, was developed by three engineers at state-controlled railway company OSE following two accidents in Larissa, central Greece, in 2017 that killed two underage children.

“We wanted to do something more than just report the accidents,” one of the engineers, Costas Kapetanidis, said.

“Lack of awareness is unfortunately also common among adults,” he said.

The program is based on information provided by the International Union of Railways (IUR). The next step is securing European Union funds to expand the program’s activities.