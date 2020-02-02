Radical overhaul of Omonia Square moving ahead

Progress on an ambitious revamp of Athens' downtown Omonia Square is seen in a photograph released on Saturday. The Athens municipal authority is reinstalling a fountain at the center of the square in a nod to the iconic landmark that graced it from its redesign in the late 1950s to the early 1990s. It also hopes that the new square will bolster what is one of central Athens scruffiest districts. The Square was constructed in 1846 and its original name was "Plateia Anaktoron" (Palace Square). It was given its final name of Omonia in 1862 because it was the site were leaders of the opposing political factions gave the oath of peace (omonia).