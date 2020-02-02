Greece's politicians are behaving as if the state is powerless. As if the democratically elected government has no institutional superiority to fight the vested interests that want to assume the role of the state within the state in a variety of fields, from business to sports.

The country's political parties – all political parties – must overcome fear of the political cost and realize that they not only have a mandate but also the power to serve the public interest.

In this spirit, they must support the officials who are responsible for every given sector, as well as the justice and tax authorities so that they can carry out their work to the benefit of all citizens. Democracy cannot be blackmailed.