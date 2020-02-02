Minister: Greece ready to deal with coronavirus cases

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias says Greece's health system is ready to cope with an outbreak of the coronavirus in Greece.

"We cannot exclude a coronavirus case in our country; howevwe, we are ready to cope with such a case and break the transmission chain," Kikilias told TV station Skai Sunday.

Every hospital in Greece has received instructions on how to deal with a coronavirus case, Kikilias added.

The minister said that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been briefed on preventive measures taken and added that, if a case is detected in Greece, the public will be informed immediately. He urged citizens to remain calm.

21 people have died since late last year due to the seasonal flu outbreak, Kikilias said.