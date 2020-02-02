MONDAY

The Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research (IOBE) will publish its Business and Consumer Surveys report for January. It will also host, in cooperation with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, a lecture on “Trends in the European Economy and the Prospects for Greece,” with Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos and Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras. The event will take place from 10.15 a.m. to 12.15 p.m., at the Galaxy Room of the Athens Hilton Hotel, 46 Vassilissis Sofias. (Info: iobe.gr)

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce is holding New Year’s 2020 reception at The Met Hotel in the northern port city of Thessaloniki.

TUESDAY

The American College of Greece hosts an event on “Going Single-Use Plastic Free: The next step to sustainable growth,” with Environment Minister Kostis Hatzidakis as the keynote speaker. Starts at 4 p.m. at the college’s John S. Bailey Library, 6 Gravias, Agia Paraskevi, Athens. (Info: www.acg.edu)

E-Kyklos and the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung foundation organize an event on “Climate Change: An urgent parameter to the new growth model.” At the King George Hotel, Syntagma, Athens, at 4 p.m. (Info: 210.363.8614, ekyklos.gr)

Listed enterprise Alpha Trust Andromeda is holding an extraordinary general meeting.

WEDNESDAY

The Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) will auction 13-week treasury bills, maturing on May 8, to raise the amount of 375 million euros.

The Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research will host a press conference for the presentation of the fourth report on “The Greek Economy (4/19),” starting at 1 p.m.

European Commissioner for the Economic and Financial Affairs Paolo Gentiloni begins a three-day visit to Greece, during which he will meet with members of the country’s government and other officials.

A seminar on “Planning Human Resources and Efficient Hiring” is held in Thessaloniki, at the Grand Hotel Palace, 305 Monastiriou, from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Info: www.aptraining.gr)

THURSDAY

Workathlon’s Interactive Hotel Career Days 2019-2020 conclude at the Athinais Cultural Center in Athens, 34-36 Kastorias, from 9.30 a.m. (Info: www.workathlon.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish the monthly results of its labor force survey for November 2019.

Athens-listed companies Filippos Nakas and Ideal hold general meetings of their shareholders.

FRIDAY

The European Commission’s Representation in Greece and the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry organize a public debate with European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni on the European Green Deal Investment Plan. At the chamber’s Hermes Hall, 7 Academias, Athens. The event will have simultaneous translations into English and Greek. (Info: ec.europa.eu/greece)

The HORECA hospitality and food services exhibition opens at the Metropolitan Expo Center, by Athens airport. To February 10. (Info: horecaexpo.gr)

The sixth scientific conference on mass media and communication, titled: “Digital Platforms & Social Media: Legislative developments and modern challenges,” is held at the Wyndham Grand Athens hotel, 2 Megalou Alexandrou. (Info: 210.367.8920, www.nb.org)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its data on commercial transactions in Greece for the month of December.

SATURDAY

The 45th Athens Home Expo exhibition opens at the Helexpo Center in northern Athens, 34 Kifissias Avenue, Maroussi. To February 16. (Info: www.athenshomeexpo.gr)

SUNDAY

The 100% Hotel Workshop Tour 2020 begins in Athens, at the Sofitel hotel at Athens International Airport, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Info: www.hotelshow.gr)