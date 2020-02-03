Diaspora minister visits New York, Washington

Deputy Foreign Minister for Greeks Abroad Kostas Vlasis will meet Archbishop of America Elpidophoros and representatives of the Greek-American and academic communities during his visit to Washington and New York on February 3-9.

According to a Foreign Ministry announcement, Vlasis will attend an event organised by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for the International Religious Freedom Alliance in Washington on Wednesday and a National Prayer Breakfast on the following day. [ANA-MPA]