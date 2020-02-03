Greece not trying to create ‘anti-Turkish front,’ FM says

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias says Greece is not trying to drum up opposition against Turkey but rather support for what is reasonable and would enable more cooperation in the Mediterranean.

In comments to Thema radio on Monday ahead of planned trips to Rome on Tuesday and Malta on Wednesday as part of efforts to state Greece’s position to regional players vis-a-vis Turkey’s recent moves in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean, Dendias said that the diplomatic campaign is not about creating an “anti-Turkish front, but a front for reason.”

Denidas is also planning a trip to Algeria and talks with representatives from Indonesia and Vietnam to wrap up efforts to reach out to members of the UN Security Council.

“We want the countries that have a say on and involvement in regional issues to have complete awareness of the Greek positions and understand that we represent the voice of reason. If Turkey wants to adopt it too, no one would be happier than me,” he said.

“Implementing the rules of international law in the region helps all of our societies. Turkey doesn’t always get this,” Dendias added.

The Greek foreign minister also played down the incident concerning the Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis, which sailed into the area of Greece’s continental shelf last week, saying that it’s best “to close this chapter.”

“There may have been an unnecessary amount of attention given to the incident by public opinion,” he said. “I am always of the opinion that we should not give the other side the impression that it can raise the temperature here whenever it likes.”

Dendias also expressed optimism of a break in tension Athens and Ankara. “I truly believe that Greece and Turkey can figure things out; it is in both our interests,” he said.