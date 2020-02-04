Armaos & Portalaki | Thessaloniki | To March 15

Works by sculptor Markos Armaos and painter Sofia Portalaki – a couple in life and art – are currently on display in an exhibition titled “Route for Two: Geometry-Abstraction-Art” at the Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki. The works reminisce on the artists’ long careers and merge harmoniously, creating fluid shapes and interesting plays of light. The museum is open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entrance costs 4 euros. For more information, visit www.amth.gr/en.



Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki, 6 Manoli Andronikou, tel 231.331.0201