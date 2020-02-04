Revolutionary Playmobil Dioramas | Athens | To May 31

The National Historical Museum in downtown Athens is hosting a fun and educational exhibition on the Greek Revolution in its main hall. This year marks the 200th anniversary of the start of the Greek War of Independence against the Ottoman Empire. More than 20 dioramas made exclusively using Playmobil figures and accessories present different settings with scenes of battle and everyday life at the time to teach children and adults about this turning point in Greek history. Admission is free. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.nhmuseum.gr/en.



National Historical Museum, 13 Stadiou, tel 210.323.7617