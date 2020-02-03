WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Ensemble Multiverse | Athens | February 4

Live music venue The Zoo in the northern Athens suburb of Halandri presents Ensemble Multiverse, a team of six musicians from different musical and aesthetic backgrounds who share a common vision. The songs composed by guitarist Giorgos Tabakis and orchestrated by viola player Giorgos Malefakis blend different music traditions, giving birth to a unique sound. Ticket prices start from 10 euros. For bookings, call 210.674.5375 or 690.895.3101 (after 1 p.m.).

The Zoo, 43 Zoodochou Pigis, Halandri

