PM Mitsotakis courts Saudi investors on visit to Riyadh

Continuing a series of trips aimed at drumming up investor interest, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met Saudi Arabia’s King Salman in Riyadh on Monday, ahead of a visit to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

The two sides agreed the meeting represented “a springboard for expanding collaboration” in areas including trade, investment, tourism and defense.

Mitsotakis described Saudi Arabia as a strategic partner. “We consider Greece a prime target for foreign investment by Saudi businesses,” he said after talks with the Saudi minister of commerce and investment, Dr Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi.

“Uncertainty was a problem for Greece,” Al Qasabi said, noting that now there are “hopeful signs.”

He asked Mitsotakis to identify potential investment opportunities.