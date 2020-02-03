Migration minister suggests inciters are behind Lesvos clashes

Refugees and migrants confront riot police during a demonstration outside the Kara Tepe camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 3, 2020. [Elias Marcou/Reuters]

Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis suggested on Monday that the clashes that broke out between police and refugees near a migrant camp in Lesvos may have been incited by unnamed individuals.

Police fired teargas to disperse migrants and refugees who protested about conditions in camps and the slow pace of processing asylum requests.



Hundreds of people marched from the island's camps to the city of Mytilene, by evading a police cordon.



“Greek authorities are boosting protection measures and are examining the possibility that these reactions were incited,” he said in a statement.



“These unfortunate incidents confirm the need to speed up asylum procedures, returns of those who do not qualify for asylum and the operation of closed and controlled facilities...Delinquent behavior is not consistent with the asylum procedure,” he added.