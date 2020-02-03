New security system mulled for Acropolis Hill

Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni chaired a meeting on Monday with members of the country's Security Research Center (KEMEA) about a plan to upgrade security at the Acropolis Hill and the Parthenon.



“The visit [to the site] must feel absolutely safe and that will be achieved with strategy and know-how,” Mendoni was quoted as saying by the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, noting that the plan foresees the installation of a more sophisticated security system and training for staff working at the site.



As a first step, Mendoni has asked KEMEA to take stock of the shortfalls of the current system and the potential challenges of boosting security at the site and then to cooperate, with the Culture Ministry, to draft a new plan.