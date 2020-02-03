Man in Patras charged with manslaughter after shooting intruder

A 40-year-old Patra man faces manslaughter charges after fatally shooting a 41-year-old who broke into the premises of his business in Neo Souli, police said on Monday.

According to investigators, the intruder threatened the businessman with a sharp object when he arrived at the premises before firing a gun at him.



The 40-year-old returned fire, apparently in self-defense, according to investigators who did not confirm whether the motive behind the raid was robbery.