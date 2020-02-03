NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Man in Patras charged with manslaughter after shooting intruder

TAGS: Crime

A 40-year-old Patra man faces manslaughter charges after fatally shooting a 41-year-old who broke into the premises of his business in Neo Souli, police said on Monday.

According to investigators, the intruder threatened the businessman with a sharp object when he arrived at the premises before firing a gun at him.

The 40-year-old returned fire, apparently in self-defense, according to investigators who did not confirm whether the motive behind the raid was robbery.

 

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 