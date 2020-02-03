Cold snap to grip country from Tuesday afternoon

Following a week of unseasonably fair weather across much of the country, a cold snap is forecast to arrive from the north in several parts from Tuesday afternoon with temperatures set to plunge by up to 12 degrees Celsius in Attica and by up to 18C in the north.

According to the National Observatory's Meteo weather service, the cold front will bring snowfall to many parts, not only mountainous areas and the north, along with strong northerly winds.

Most of the snow is expected in mountainous parts of Western and Central Macedonia.