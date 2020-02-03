NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek minister meets with UEFA president in Switzerland

TAGS: Soccer, Sports

Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis met with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in Switzerland, as part of the government's efforts to restart professional Greek soccer on a new footing.

He also invited Ceferin, on behalf of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, to visit Greece and contribute technical know-how for the restructuring of the sport.

Gerapetritis also met with the European football governing body's other officials to request their help.

