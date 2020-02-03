Greek minister meets with UEFA president in Switzerland
Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis met with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in Switzerland, as part of the government's efforts to restart professional Greek soccer on a new footing.
He also invited Ceferin, on behalf of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, to visit Greece and contribute technical know-how for the restructuring of the sport.
Gerapetritis also met with the European football governing body's other officials to request their help.
[ANA-MPA]