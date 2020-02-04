Clashes erupt during migrant protest on Lesvos

Clashes broke out on Monday during a rally by migrants on the island of Lesvos protesting conditions at the Moria reception center and the slow processing of asylum requests. Greek police fired tear gas to disperse crowds of angry migrants after hundreds marched to the main port of Mytilene. Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis said the upheaval confirmed the need to accelerate the asylum process and to return those migrants who do not merit refugee status. A bill submitted to Parliament on Monday, and due to be voted on on Tuesday, foresees funding for municipalities with reception facilities for asylum seekers and a probe of all nongovernmental organizations working with refugees in Greece. [Intime News]