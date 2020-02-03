ATHEX: Sixth day of stock losses on imported concerns

Coronavirus concerns continued to weigh on stocks internationally, sending the benchmark of the Greek bourse close to 900 points on Monday on its sixth consecutive day of losses.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 903.47 points, shedding 0.82 percent from Friday’s 910.90 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index fell 0.73 percent to 2,268.71 points, while the small-cap index rose 0.34 percent.

The banks index declined 1.20 percent, with Eurobank giving up 3.06 percent, Alpha sliding 1.27 percent and Piraeus shrinking 0.93 percent, while National advanced 1.18 percent.

In total 33 stocks recorded gains, 67 took losses and 31 remained unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 63.7 million euros, down from last Friday’s 89.6 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange eased 0.22 percent to close at 66.82 points.