Nine out of 10 Greeks have a friend or relative with cancer while one in two worry about falling victim to it themselves, according to a survey carried out by the Greek Cancer Society ahead of World Cancer Day on Tuesday.

It also showed that most Greeks underestimate the impact of obesity and overconsumption of alcohol on their health, with most avoiding undergoing medical tests.

Ninety percent of the 1,002 respondents who participated in the survey said they knew someone with cancer, with 54 percent saying they worried about getting cancer too.

nly 25 percent said they thought obesity could increase the risk of cancer, with 24 percent expressing the same view about too much alcohol and the same rate saying the same about a lack of exercise.

As for the measures they take to ward off cancer, 37 percent cited healthy eating and 35 percent said they didn't smoke. Just 12 percent said they underwent medical checks.