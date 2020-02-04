The process for the adjustment of the minimum wage will begin in the last 10 days of February, and according to law it must be completed within four months. Discussions have already started within the government, with spokesman Stelios Petsas reiterating New Democracy's election pledge for an increase up to the level of 703 euros per month in the next three years.

Although the final say belongs to the Labor Ministry, the process expected to be followed provides for a series of consultations, reports and committees.

By March 31, all reports must be submitted to the consultation committee that will hold discussions with the social partners about the adjustment of the minimum wage before sending all data to the Center of Planning and Economic Research (KEPE), which will draft the final set of conclusions with a panel of five experts by May 31.