Cyprus: Visit of US Energy official sends 'political messages'

The arrival in Cyprus of senior US energy official Francis Fannon sends "political messages," Cypriot government spokesman Kyriakos Kousios said on Tuesday, noting that a new round of drilling in the Cyprus EEZ is expected end of March.

Fannon’s visit “is a validation of the upgraded relations between Cyprus and the US, and proof of the interest of the US in the region’s energy matters,” he said.

Regarding Cyprus’ energy agenda, Kousios said that the island is moving forward with its plans for drilling, expected to begin in late March or early April.

Fannon, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources, is set to hold a round of contacts during his three-day visit to Cyprus, with meetings scheduled with Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides and Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis.

On Wednesday, Fannon will participate in a working group for energy planning consisting of the Energy Mininsters of Cyprus, Greece, Israel, and the US.



The group is set to meet for the first time to discuss preparedness and response to emergencies related to offshore oil and gas activities.

[Kathimerin Cyprus]