Deree offers diploma in crisis communication

Deree, the School of Graduate and Professional Education of the American College of Greece, has announced it is offering a one-week course in crisis communication on April 6-10.



This is a specialist diploma by the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR).



The course is open to public relations practitioners and communications specialists with a bachelor’s or master’s degree and at least one year’s work experience, the organizers said.



They added that it is appropriate for experienced, aspiring young professionals who wish to enhance or validate their skills and qualifications.



The course will take place at the American College of Greece in Agia Paraskevi, northern Athens.