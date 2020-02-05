Chopin’s Nocturnes | Athens | February 6

Greek pianist Dimitris Mimidis will perform the whole cycle of Frederic Chopin’s Nocturnes at the B&M Theocharakis Foundation for the Fine Arts and Music on Thursday, February 6. The Nocturnes series, written between 1827 and 1846, is one of Chopin’s most important creations and one of the most representative works of the Romantic era. It comprises 21 short music pieces. The concert begins at 8.30 p.m. For bookings, visit www.thf.gr or contact the Theocharakis Foundation at info@thf.gr.





B&M Theocharakis Foundations for the Fine Arts and Music, 9 Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Merlin, tel 210.361.1206