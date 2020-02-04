Ecological Films | Athens | February 5-8

The 16th Panorama of Ecological Films, titled “Windows to our Planet,” is a series of screenings co-organized by the Hellenic Society for Environment and Culture and the Greek Film Archive from February 5 to 8. The event is aimed at informing and sensitizing viewers to the issues affecting our planet. Twelve films from nine different countries will be shown. Some of the screenings at the Greek Film Archive include “Losing Alaska” (2018) by Tom Burke at 8 p.m. on February 5, as well as “Drowning in Plastic” (2018) by Tom Watt-Smith and “Sea of Shadows” (2019) by Richard Ladkani, Sean Bogie and Matthew Podolsky on February 6 at 7.35 and 9.35 p.m. respectively, while those at the Hellenic Society for Environment and Culture include “Before the Flood” (2016) by Fisher Stevens and “Once Was Water” (2019) by Christopher Beaver on February 8 at 6 and 9.30 p.m. respectively. Tickets cost 4 euros per film or 7 euros for a daily pass (admission to “Before the Flood” will be free). For more information, contact the Greek Film Archive at contact@tainiothiki.gr.





Greek Film Archive, 48 Iera Odos, tel 210.360.9695/361.2046



Hellenic Society of Environment and Culture, 28 Tripodon, tel 210.322.5245