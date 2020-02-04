Six detained in anti-drug, crime raids in Exarchia
At least six people were detained on Tuesday following a series of raids by police in the Athens neighborhood of Exarchia which the conservative government has pledged to purge of crime.
According to police sources, the raids focused on drug dealing and the illicit trade in contraband tobacco as well as a crackdown on undocumented migrants living in anarchist-run squats in the area.