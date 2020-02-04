Police seeks suspects in southern Athens armed robbery

Police in southern Athens on Tuesday were seeking the perpetrators behind an armed robbery on a convenience store in the coastal suburb of Glyfada late on Monday night.



According to police, one of the assailants threatened the store owner and customers at gunpoint while his accomplice emptied the cash register of an undetermined sum.

After the robbery, citizens pursued the robbers, one of whom turned and fired his gun into the air to scare them off.

The pair got into a getaway vehicle and fled the scene without having caused any injuries.