NAM showcases antiquities and pre-independence art

An exhibition titled “This Is What We Fought For: Antiquities and the Greek Revolution” will open at Athens’ National Archaeological Museum on February 11, as part of the 1821 bicentennial initiative. The event juxtaposes 26 antiquities from NAM’s collections with 26 artworks from the 18th and 19th centuries, mostly by European artists. The show is complemented by digital projections showing landscapes of Greece before the revolution. “The exhibition is particularly interesting because it bridges two anniversaries: the 2,500th anniversary of the battles of Salamis and Thermopylae and that of the Greek Revolution,” Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said. [Alexandros Vlahos/ANA-MPA]