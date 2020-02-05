Government spokesman Stelios Petsas confirmed on Tuesday that Greece will be providing Saudi Arabia with Patriot anti-aircraft missiles, as reported by Kathimerini last month.

In comments to reporters, which came a day after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis conducted an official visit to Riyadh, Petsas said the move “promotes our country to a pillar of security in the region and strengthens our ties with Saudi Arabia.”

Petsas added that the missiles do not constitute a threat to any third country, noting that both the US and France had undertaken similar initiatives.

According to sources, 80 members of the Hellenic Air Force will be posted in Saudi Arabia for as long as the missiles are operational.

Meanwhile Mitsotakis completed a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, aimed at boosting bilateral ties as well as sounding out potential investors.

On Tuesday he also met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.