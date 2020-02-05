It’s like a chain reaction. Footage and reports of clashes between riot police and migrants on Lesvos fuel the existing frustration. They also promote conspiracy theories while exacerbating deeply rooted phobias in the local population.

Anything that poisons the social climate further raises obstacles to the implementation of the government’s migration policy. However, there is no alternative.

The plan must move ahead and prove its effectiveness. A lot of precious time and reservoirs of social tolerance have already been drained.