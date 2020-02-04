ATHEX: Stocks snap losing streak after six days

After six straight days of losses Greek stocks rebounded on Tuesday with non-banking blue chips showing the way for the rest of the market on rather satisfactory turnover. The rest of the week will reveal whether this was a mere reaction to the long period of decline or if the benchmark has bottomed out in terms of coronavirus worries.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 916.75 points, adding 1.47 percent to Monday’s 903.47 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index rose 1.18 percent to 2,295.40 points, while the small-cap index slipped 0.05 percent.

The banks index advanced 0.73 percent, as Eurobank grew 2.10 percent, Piraeus expanded 1.50 percent and National grabbed 0.41 percent while Alpha slipped 0.50 percent. Viohalco earned 3.80 percent, PPC jumped 3.65 percent, ADMIE Holdings collected 3.46 percent and Fourlis advanced 3.23 percent.

In total 83 stocks enjoyed gains, 24 had losses and 28 remained unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 68.6 million euros, up from Monday’s 63.7 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index eased 0.33 percent to close at 66.60 points.