PM: Civil protection bill to improve effectiveness, accountability

TAGS: Politics

New legislation, which aims to restructure Greece’s civil protection system by introducing a top-down hierarchical structure with one national commander and 13 regional commanders, will improve effectiveness and accountability through a clearer division of responsibilities, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Wednesday.

“I made a commitment before the elections that we would take swift steps to restructure Civil Protection,” Mitsotakis said in a tweet.

“We delivered on our promise: We secure the coordination of the relevant agencies, we put an end to the overlap of responsibilities, and we create a top-down structure for dealing with emergency situations,” he said.

