Senior US energy official urges restraint in East Med region

Senior US energy official Francis Fannon currently holding a round of talks in Nicosia highlighted the importance of the partnership between Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the US, but urged all parties to refrain from provocative moves which may further destabilize the region.



In statements on Wednesday on the sidelines of the first of a series of technical committees dealing with offshore drilling activities, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources said that “this 3+1 formation is a very important vehicle for facilitating this kind of cooperation between states.”



Energy is a catalyst for co-operation, Fannon said, noting that the US remains committed to the highest degree.



Fannon reiterated the firm position of support that the US has maintained in relation to Cyprus’ plans to exploit resources in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), adding that proceeds from these activities will benefit the island’s divided communities and will motivate progress toward the goal of a comprehensive settlement to the Cyprus problem.



Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotripis stated that Cyprus is looking forward to a closer cooperation with the US, which will assist in the realization of the vision shared by Cyprus and other countries in the region. [Kathimerini Cyprus]