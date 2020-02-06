Barry Feldman | Thessaloniki | To February 23

Originally from New York and now based in Thessaloniki, artist Barry Feldman presents a series of paintings titled “Living in the Greek Topos” which can be viewed in the display windows of the Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTE) building at 33 Karolou Ntil Street in the northern port city of Thessaloniki. Feldman paints Greek landscapes in a style reminiscent of Nicolas Poussin and Paul Cezanne. He travels frequently, capturing the different kinds of sceneries to be found around the country. One of his favorite subjects is Penteskoufi, is a small castle on a steep rocky hill opposite Acrocorinth, which he has painted from many angles.



OTE Building, 33 Karolou Ntil, tel 231.036.2270