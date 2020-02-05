Myrto Stamboulou | Athens | To February 8

Myrto Stamboulou’s exhibition “The Gruen Effect” is taking place at the Zoumboulakis Gallery in Kolonaki, downtown Athens, until February 8. The paintings in the show are the result of the artist’s extensive research into shopping malls, public space privatization, virtual presence, sci-fi and the gender component in artificial intelligence. The title of the exhibition comes from Austrian-American architect Victor Gruen, who was the first to conceptualize shopping malls as we know them today. The Gruen effect is the moment when an individual in a shopping mall or store and loses track of time and space because of the intentionally confusing setting, and thus becomes more prone to impulse buys. Stamboulou’s paintings are aimed at creating the same effect of confusion in the viewer. Most of her paintings are in black and white and mix different images together. Admission is free. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Zoumboulakis Gallery, 20 Kolonaki Square, tel 210.363.4454, www.zoumboulakis.gr