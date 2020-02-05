Travelers from China screened at Athens airport

Health workers are using infrared thermometers at Athens' International Airport to check the temperature of tourists arriving with direct flights from China for possible coronavirus infections.

Authorities are also distributing leaflets with all the necessary information on Greek health services in Chinese and have posted posters in arrivals and departures at the airport.

The Greek government is stepping up measures to tackle the possible arrival in the country of the new, or “novel” coronavirus, now called 2019-nCoV, as experts warn that it could reach the country within the next three weeks.



After a meeting of the National Council of Public Health (ESYD) overseen by Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias earlier this week, it was announced that the government will hire additional staff to reinforce medical laboratories, state hospitals and entry points to the country under emergency procedures.

Moreover ESYD is to set up a task force that will be responsible for overseeing the response to any cases of the coronavirus that might transpire in Greece.