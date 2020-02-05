NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Apostoli, IOCC, AHEPA, deliver medical supplies to Evangelismos

Three organizations donated medical supplies to Athens' Evangelismos hospital worth more than one million US dollars to cover the needs of the hospital.

Apostoli, the philanthropic organization of the Archdiocese of Athens under the Church of Greece, in partnership with the International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC) and with funding from the Order of AHEPA, delivered a container with eight tonnes of supplies, such as syringes, gloves, gauzes, bandages and hundreds of other types of supplies of wide or specialized hospital use.

Since 2012, Apostoli and IOCC have donated 39 containers with supplies to health clinics around Greece. 

